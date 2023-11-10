The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) are heavy underdogs (-10.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Boston Celtics (5-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES.

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Nets vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 123 - Nets 107

Nets vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10.5)

Celtics (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-15.8)

Celtics (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 229.6

The Nets (7-1-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 30.4% more often than the Celtics (4-3-0) this year.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Boston does it more often (71.4% of the time) than Brooklyn (62.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nets are 3-4, while the Celtics are 5-2 as moneyline favorites.

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets are 11th in the league in points scored (115.4 per game) and 18th in points allowed (114.8).

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (45.8 per game) and 13th in rebounds conceded (44.3).

The Nets are 11th in the NBA in assists (26.3 per game) in 2023-24.

Brooklyn is the second-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (12.3) but worst in turnovers forced (11.3).

Beyond the arc, the Nets are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 15.5. And they are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.5%.

