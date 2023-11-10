New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chemung County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Chemung County, New York this week, we've got the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chemung County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Elmira High School at Corning-Painted Post High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: TBA, NY
- Conference: Southern Tier - West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horseheads Senior High School at Vestal Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: TBA, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
