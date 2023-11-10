Friday's contest at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has the Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) going head-to-head against the Columbia Lions (0-1) at 7:00 PM (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a win for Seton Hall by a score of 69-63, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Lions are coming off of an 85-73 loss to Stony Brook in their most recent game on Monday.

Columbia vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Columbia vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 69, Columbia 63

Columbia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions' +505 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 78.2 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per outing (148th in college basketball).

In conference matchups, Columbia scored fewer points per game (76.9) than its overall average (78.2).

The Lions scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.6 points per contest.

Columbia allowed 61.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.8 on the road.

