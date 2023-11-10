The Brooklyn Nets, Dorian Finney-Smith included, face the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 100-93 win over the Clippers (his previous action) Finney-Smith posted 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Now let's examine Finney-Smith's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-111)

Over 6.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-118)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Celtics allowed 111.4 points per contest last year, fourth in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the league last year, conceding 44.0 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Celtics were second in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 23.1 per game.

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Celtics were fifth in the league in that category.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 37 14 8 1 4 0 0

