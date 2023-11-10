Friday's contest between the Fordham Rams (1-0) and the Albany Great Danes (1-0) at Rose Hill Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-57 and heavily favors Fordham to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Rams enter this contest on the heels of a 70-43 victory over Adelphi on Monday.

Fordham vs. Albany Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Fordham vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 69, Albany 57

Other A-10 Predictions

Fordham Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rams' +224 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by seven points per game) was a result of putting up 72.3 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (204th in college basketball).

Offensively, Fordham put up 70.8 points per game last season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (72.3 points per game) was 1.5 PPG higher.

Offensively the Rams played better at home last year, putting up 74.4 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game on the road.

When playing at home, Fordham ceded 4.2 fewer points per game (63.1) than in road games (67.3).

