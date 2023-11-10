The Princeton Tigers (1-0) face the Hofstra Pride (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

TV: MSG

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride shot 48% from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

Hofstra had a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 20th in rebounding in college basketball, the Pride finished 229th.

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Pride recorded were 6.3 more points than the Tigers gave up (68.5).

Hofstra had a 19-3 record last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison

Hofstra scored 78.4 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 74.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Pride ceded 8.6 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (70.8).

Looking at three-point shooting, Hofstra performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.8 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

