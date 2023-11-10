How to Watch Hofstra vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Princeton Tigers (1-0) face the Hofstra Pride (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Hofstra vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride shot 48% from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- Hofstra had a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 20th in rebounding in college basketball, the Pride finished 229th.
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Pride recorded were 6.3 more points than the Tigers gave up (68.5).
- Hofstra had a 19-3 record last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison
- Hofstra scored 78.4 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 74.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Pride ceded 8.6 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (70.8).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Hofstra performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.8 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Joseph's (L.I.)
|W 101-48
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|11/10/2023
|Princeton
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hertz Arena
