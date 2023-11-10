Friday's game that pits the Hofstra Pride (1-0) against the Princeton Tigers (1-0) at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hofstra, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Hofstra vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Hofstra vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 74, Princeton 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. Princeton

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-6.6)

Hofstra (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Hofstra Performance Insights

At 74.8 points scored per game and 66.4 points conceded last season, Hofstra was 101st in college basketball on offense and 69th on defense.

Last season, the Pride were 229th in the country in rebounds (31.1 per game) and 324th in rebounds allowed (33.8).

Hofstra was 81st in the nation in assists (14.4 per game) last year.

With 8.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.7% from downtown last year, the Pride were 49th and 49th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Hofstra was 111th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and 26th in defensive 3-point percentage (30.7%).

The Pride attempted 60.4% of their shots from inside the arc, and 39.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 69.7% of the Pride's buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.3% were 3-pointers.

