The Hofstra Pride (1-0) will play the Princeton Tigers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Princeton Game Information

Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)

  • Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Warren Williams: 8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Princeton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Hofstra vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG Princeton AVG Princeton Rank
101st 74.8 Points Scored 75.5 85th
69th 66.4 Points Allowed 68.5 127th
229th 31.1 Rebounds 35.6 20th
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
49th 8.7 3pt Made 8.5 60th
81st 14.4 Assists 13.3 157th
36th 10.3 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

