Hofstra vs. Princeton November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride (1-0) will play the Princeton Tigers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Hofstra vs. Princeton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)
- Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Warren Williams: 8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
Princeton Top Players (2022-23)
- Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Hofstra vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hofstra Rank
|Hofstra AVG
|Princeton AVG
|Princeton Rank
|101st
|74.8
|Points Scored
|75.5
|85th
|69th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
