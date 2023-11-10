The Hofstra Pride (1-0) will play the Princeton Tigers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Princeton Game Information

Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)

Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Warren Williams: 8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Princeton Top Players (2022-23)

Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Hofstra vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG Princeton AVG Princeton Rank 101st 74.8 Points Scored 75.5 85th 69th 66.4 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 229th 31.1 Rebounds 35.6 20th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 49th 8.7 3pt Made 8.5 60th 81st 14.4 Assists 13.3 157th 36th 10.3 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

