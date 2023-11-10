The Hofstra Pride (1-0) and the Princeton Tigers (1-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hofstra vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hofstra Betting Records & Stats

Hofstra won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Hofstra's .647 ATS win percentage (22-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Princeton's .533 mark (16-13-1 ATS Record).

Hofstra vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 74.8 150.3 66.4 134.9 142.3 Princeton 75.5 150.3 68.5 134.9 142.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Pride averaged were 6.3 more points than the Tigers allowed (68.5).

When Hofstra totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 16-5 against the spread and 19-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hofstra vs. Princeton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 22-12-0 18-16-0 Princeton 16-13-1 16-12-2

Hofstra vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hofstra Princeton 11-2 Home Record 11-3 11-5 Away Record 7-4 9-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 11-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-1 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-2 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.