The Iona Gaels (0-1) square off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Iona Stats Insights

  • The Gaels made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points higher than the Pioneers allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • Iona had a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Gaels were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pioneers finished 171st.
  • Last year, the Gaels recorded 76 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 71.2 the Pioneers gave up.
  • Iona went 20-4 last season when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, Iona posted 6.3 more points per game (80.1) than it did when playing on the road (73.8).
  • Defensively the Gaels were better in home games last season, giving up 61.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 in away games.
  • At home, Iona sunk 1.2 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (33%).

Iona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 71-69 TD Arena
11/10/2023 Sacred Heart - Hynes Athletic Center
11/20/2023 High Point - Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center

