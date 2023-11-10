How to Watch Iona vs. Sacred Heart on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iona Gaels (0-1) square off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Iona vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points higher than the Pioneers allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- Iona had a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Gaels were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pioneers finished 171st.
- Last year, the Gaels recorded 76 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 71.2 the Pioneers gave up.
- Iona went 20-4 last season when scoring more than 71.2 points.
Iona Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Iona posted 6.3 more points per game (80.1) than it did when playing on the road (73.8).
- Defensively the Gaels were better in home games last season, giving up 61.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 in away games.
- At home, Iona sunk 1.2 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (33%).
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 71-69
|TD Arena
|11/10/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|High Point
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
