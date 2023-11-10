The Iona Gaels (0-1) square off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points higher than the Pioneers allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Iona had a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Gaels were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pioneers finished 171st.

Last year, the Gaels recorded 76 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 71.2 the Pioneers gave up.

Iona went 20-4 last season when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Iona posted 6.3 more points per game (80.1) than it did when playing on the road (73.8).

Defensively the Gaels were better in home games last season, giving up 61.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 in away games.

At home, Iona sunk 1.2 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (33%).

