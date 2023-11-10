Friday's contest between the Iona Gaels (0-1) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at Hynes Athletic Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-60 and heavily favors Iona to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 81, Sacred Heart 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. Sacred Heart

Computer Predicted Spread: Iona (-20.6)

Iona (-20.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iona Performance Insights

Offensively, Iona was the 74th-ranked team in the nation (76 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 50th (65.6 points conceded per game).

Last season, the Gaels were 90th in college basketball in rebounds (33.2 per game) and 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2).

Last season Iona was ranked 52nd in the nation in assists with 14.9 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Gaels were 210th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.1) last year. They were 69th in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.

Defensively, Iona was 28th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.9 last year. It was 12th-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.7%.

The Gaels took 32% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 25.2% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 68% of their shots, with 74.8% of their makes coming from there.

