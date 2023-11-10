The Iona Gaels (0-1) will face the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Sacred Heart Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nico Galette: 15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Bryce Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joey Reilly: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Raheem Solomon: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mike Sixsmith: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iona Rank Iona AVG Sacred Heart AVG Sacred Heart Rank
74th 76 Points Scored 70.7 198th
50th 65.6 Points Allowed 71.2 214th
90th 33.2 Rebounds 31.9 171st
43rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.9 229th
52nd 14.9 Assists 13.5 143rd
35th 10.2 Turnovers 12.5 249th

