Iona vs. Sacred Heart November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Iona Gaels (0-1) will face the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Iona vs. Sacred Heart Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Iona (-9.5)
- Total: 150.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iona Top Players (2022-23)
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sacred Heart Top Players (2022-23)
- Nico Galette: 15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joey Reilly: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raheem Solomon: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike Sixsmith: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iona vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Iona Rank
|Iona AVG
|Sacred Heart AVG
|Sacred Heart Rank
|74th
|76
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|50th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|214th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|43rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|52nd
|14.9
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|35th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.