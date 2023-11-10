The Iona Gaels (0-1) will face the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Sacred Heart Top Players (2022-23)

Nico Galette: 15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK Bryce Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Joey Reilly: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Raheem Solomon: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Mike Sixsmith: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iona Rank Iona AVG Sacred Heart AVG Sacred Heart Rank 74th 76 Points Scored 70.7 198th 50th 65.6 Points Allowed 71.2 214th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 31.9 171st 43rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.9 229th 52nd 14.9 Assists 13.5 143rd 35th 10.2 Turnovers 12.5 249th

