Iona vs. Sacred Heart: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Iona Gaels (0-1) host the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at Hynes Athletic Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Iona vs. Sacred Heart Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: New Rochelle, New York
- Venue: Hynes Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Iona Betting Records & Stats
- Iona won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.
- Iona's .625 ATS win percentage (15-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Sacred Heart's .500 mark (13-13-0 ATS Record).
Iona vs. Sacred Heart Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iona
|76
|146.7
|65.6
|136.8
|141.8
|Sacred Heart
|70.7
|146.7
|71.2
|136.8
|142.2
Additional Iona Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Gaels recorded just 4.8 more points per game (76) than the Pioneers allowed (71.2).
- Iona had a 13-5 record against the spread and a 20-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.2 points.
Iona vs. Sacred Heart Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iona
|15-9-0
|12-12-0
|Sacred Heart
|13-13-0
|9-17-0
Iona vs. Sacred Heart Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iona
|Sacred Heart
|11-1
|Home Record
|9-6
|8-4
|Away Record
|7-11
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-6-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.9
|73.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.6
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
