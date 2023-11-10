The Iona Gaels (0-1) host the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at Hynes Athletic Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Iona Betting Records & Stats

Iona won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

Iona's .625 ATS win percentage (15-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Sacred Heart's .500 mark (13-13-0 ATS Record).

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iona 76 146.7 65.6 136.8 141.8 Sacred Heart 70.7 146.7 71.2 136.8 142.2

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

Last year, the Gaels recorded just 4.8 more points per game (76) than the Pioneers allowed (71.2).

Iona had a 13-5 record against the spread and a 20-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iona 15-9-0 12-12-0 Sacred Heart 13-13-0 9-17-0

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iona Sacred Heart 11-1 Home Record 9-6 8-4 Away Record 7-11 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

