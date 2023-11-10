How to Watch LIU vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Air Force Falcons (0-1) take on the Long Island Sharks (0-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Steinberg Wellness Center. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
LIU vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
LIU Stats Insights
- The Sharks shot 42.8% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Falcons allowed to opponents.
- LIU had a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Sharks were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Falcons finished 358th.
- Last year, the 66.7 points per game the Sharks put up were only 0.4 fewer points than the Falcons gave up (67.1).
- LIU went 3-6 last season when scoring more than 67.1 points.
LIU Home & Away Comparison
- LIU posted 72 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.
- In home games, the Sharks ceded 12.9 fewer points per game (73.2) than when playing on the road (86.1).
- In terms of three-pointers, LIU performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 31.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
LIU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
