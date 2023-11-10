The Air Force Falcons (0-1) take on the Long Island Sharks (0-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Steinberg Wellness Center. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

LIU vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: SportsNet NY

LIU Stats Insights

The Sharks shot 42.8% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Falcons allowed to opponents.

LIU had a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Sharks were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Falcons finished 358th.

Last year, the 66.7 points per game the Sharks put up were only 0.4 fewer points than the Falcons gave up (67.1).

LIU went 3-6 last season when scoring more than 67.1 points.

LIU Home & Away Comparison

LIU posted 72 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.

In home games, the Sharks ceded 12.9 fewer points per game (73.2) than when playing on the road (86.1).

In terms of three-pointers, LIU performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 31.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

LIU Upcoming Schedule