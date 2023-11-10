Friday's contest features the Air Force Falcons (0-1) and the Long Island Sharks (0-0) squaring off at Steinberg Wellness Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-61 win for heavily favored Air Force according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LIU vs. Air Force Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Steinberg Wellness Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LIU vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 79, LIU 61

Spread & Total Prediction for LIU vs. Air Force

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-18.4)

Air Force (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LIU Performance Insights

LIU was 308th in college basketball in points scored (66.7 per game) last season and fourth-worst in points conceded (80.0).

Last season, the Sharks were 233rd in the nation in rebounds (31.0 per game) and 21st-worst in rebounds conceded (34.3).

At 14.5 assists per game last year, LIU was 75th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Sharks were seventh-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (4.9) last year. They were ranked 199th in 3-point percentage at 33.8%.

LIU gave up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 36.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 263rd and 313th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, LIU took 25% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 75% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 19.7% of LIU's buckets were 3-pointers, and 80.3% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.