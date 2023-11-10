LIU vs. Air Force: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Long Island Sharks (0-0) and the Air Force Falcons (0-1) play in a matchup with no set line at Steinberg Wellness Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
LIU vs. Air Force Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
- Where: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Steinberg Wellness Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
LIU Betting Records & Stats
- LIU won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Air Force sported a 16-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 7-16-0 mark from LIU.
LIU vs. Air Force Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|LIU
|66.7
|133.6
|80
|147.1
|142.9
|Air Force
|66.9
|133.6
|67.1
|147.1
|131.2
Additional LIU Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 66.7 points per game the Sharks scored were only 0.4 fewer points than the Falcons gave up (67.1).
- LIU had a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.1 points.
LIU vs. Air Force Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|LIU
|7-16-0
|10-13-0
|Air Force
|16-14-0
|17-13-0
LIU vs. Air Force Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|LIU
|Air Force
|2-9
|Home Record
|10-9
|1-14
|Away Record
|4-8
|1-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-9-0
|4-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|72
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.6
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.5
|4-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-7-0
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
