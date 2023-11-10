The Long Island Sharks (0-0) and the Air Force Falcons (0-1) play in a matchup with no set line at Steinberg Wellness Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LIU vs. Air Force Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Steinberg Wellness Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LIU Betting Records & Stats

LIU won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Air Force sported a 16-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 7-16-0 mark from LIU.

LIU vs. Air Force Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LIU 66.7 133.6 80 147.1 142.9 Air Force 66.9 133.6 67.1 147.1 131.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional LIU Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.7 points per game the Sharks scored were only 0.4 fewer points than the Falcons gave up (67.1).

LIU had a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LIU vs. Air Force Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LIU 7-16-0 10-13-0 Air Force 16-14-0 17-13-0

LIU vs. Air Force Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LIU Air Force 2-9 Home Record 10-9 1-14 Away Record 4-8 1-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-9-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.