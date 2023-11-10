Friday's game between the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) and George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) going head to head at Draddy Gymnasium has a projected final score of 54-51 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Manhattan, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on November 10.

Their last time out, the Jaspers won on Monday 52-35 over Cent. Conn. St..

Manhattan vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Manhattan vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 54, George Washington 51

Other MAAC Predictions

Manhattan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaspers had a +27 scoring differential last season, putting up 59.8 points per game (281st in college basketball) and allowing 59.0 (50th in college basketball).

In conference games last year, Manhattan averaged more points per game (60.0) than its overall average (59.8).

The Jaspers put up 61.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 56.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, Manhattan ceded 5.1 fewer points per game (56.4) than in away games (61.5).

