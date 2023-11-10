The Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan Stats Insights

The Jaspers shot 43.6% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.5% the Jayhawks' opponents shot last season.

Manhattan went 11-7 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Jaspers were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.

The Jaspers' 67.2 points per game last year were only 0.9 fewer points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up.

Manhattan put together a 7-5 record last season in games it scored more than 68.1 points.

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison

Manhattan scored more points at home (68.5 per game) than on the road (66.8) last season.

The Jaspers conceded fewer points at home (70.1 per game) than on the road (71.5) last season.

Manhattan knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than on the road (36.4%).

