The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) go up against the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Manhattan matchup.

Manhattan vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Manhattan vs. Kansas Betting Trends (2022-23)

Manhattan put together a 14-6-0 ATS record last season.

Kansas went 15-18-0 ATS last season.

A total of 15 Jayhawks games last season hit the over.

