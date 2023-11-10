Friday's game at Allen Fieldhouse has the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) taking on the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-68 win for Manhattan, so it should be a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Manhattan vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Manhattan vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 70, Kansas 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Manhattan vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Manhattan (-2.0)

Manhattan (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Manhattan Performance Insights

With 67.2 points per game on offense, Manhattan ranked 294th in the country last year. At the other end, it gave up 70.4 points per contest, which ranked 191st in college basketball.

Last year the Jaspers grabbed 29.2 rebounds per game (306th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 33 rebounds per contest (299th-ranked).

Manhattan ranked 237th in the country with 12.3 assists per game.

Last season the Jaspers averaged 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.4 turnovers per contest (71st-ranked).

The Jaspers made 6.8 threes per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 33.3% three-point percentage (227th-ranked).

Manhattan ranked 230th in college basketball with 7.6 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 322nd with a 36.3% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Manhattan last season, 63.4% of them were two-pointers (72% of the team's made baskets) and 36.6% were three-pointers (28%).

