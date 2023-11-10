The Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) meet the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This contest will start at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Kansas Game Information

Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Manhattan vs. Kansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG Manhattan AVG Manhattan Rank
88th 75.4 Points Scored 67.2 294th
118th 68.1 Points Allowed 70.4 191st
90th 33.2 Rebounds 29.2 306th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
219th 7 3pt Made 6.8 237th
15th 16.4 Assists 12.3 237th
200th 12 Turnovers 13.1 294th

