The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) and the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) hit the court at Allen Fieldhouse on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Manhattan vs. Kansas Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaspers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 12 of Manhattan's games last season hit the over.

Against the spread, the Jaspers were 14-6-0 last year.

Manhattan (14-6-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 24.5% more often than Kansas (15-18-0) last year.

Manhattan vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 75.4 142.6 68.1 138.5 144 Manhattan 67.2 142.6 70.4 138.5 136.5

Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends

The Jaspers put up only 0.9 fewer points per game last year (67.2) than the Jayhawks gave up to opponents (68.1).

When it scored more than 68.1 points last season, Manhattan went 7-1 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

Manhattan vs. Kansas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-18-0 15-18-0 Manhattan 14-6-0 12-8-0

Manhattan vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Manhattan 15-1 Home Record 5-9 7-4 Away Record 6-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

