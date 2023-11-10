Manhattan vs. Kansas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) and the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) hit the court at Allen Fieldhouse on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
Manhattan vs. Kansas Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Jaspers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 12 of Manhattan's games last season hit the over.
- Against the spread, the Jaspers were 14-6-0 last year.
- Manhattan (14-6-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 24.5% more often than Kansas (15-18-0) last year.
Manhattan vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|75.4
|142.6
|68.1
|138.5
|144
|Manhattan
|67.2
|142.6
|70.4
|138.5
|136.5
Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends
- The Jaspers put up only 0.9 fewer points per game last year (67.2) than the Jayhawks gave up to opponents (68.1).
- When it scored more than 68.1 points last season, Manhattan went 7-1 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
Manhattan vs. Kansas Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|15-18-0
|15-18-0
|Manhattan
|14-6-0
|12-8-0
Manhattan vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas
|Manhattan
|15-1
|Home Record
|5-9
|7-4
|Away Record
|6-7
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.5
|74
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.8
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
