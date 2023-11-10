Mikal Bridges plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Bridges, in his last game (November 8 win against the Clippers), posted 10 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

Below, we look at Bridges' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-114)

Over 24.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-128)

Over 5.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+108)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the league last season, allowing 111.4 points per contest.

The Celtics conceded 44 rebounds on average last season, 18th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics were second in the league defensively last year, allowing 23.1 per game.

The Celtics allowed 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last season, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 38 19 6 4 4 1 1

