Nets vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) travel to face the Boston Celtics (5-2) after winning three straight road games. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Celtics matchup.
Nets vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Nets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-10.5)
|224.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Celtics (-10.5)
|224
|-560
|+420
Nets vs Celtics Additional Info
Nets vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 12.0 points per game (scoring 120.6 points per game to rank third in the league while allowing 108.6 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.
- The Nets put up 115.4 points per game (11th in league) while allowing 114.8 per outing (18th in NBA). They have a +5 scoring differential.
- These teams rack up a combined 236 points per game, 11.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams score 223.4 points per game combined, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Boston has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 7-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
Nets and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+15000
|+6600
|-
|Celtics
|+375
|+150
|-
