The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) travel to face the Boston Celtics (5-2) after winning three straight road games. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Nets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-10.5) 224.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-10.5) 224 -560 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nets vs Celtics Additional Info

Nets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 12.0 points per game (scoring 120.6 points per game to rank third in the league while allowing 108.6 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.

The Nets put up 115.4 points per game (11th in league) while allowing 114.8 per outing (18th in NBA). They have a +5 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 236 points per game, 11.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 223.4 points per game combined, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 7-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

Nets and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +15000 +6600 - Celtics +375 +150 -

