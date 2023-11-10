The Boston Celtics (2-0) are welcoming in the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) for a matchup of Atlantic Division foes at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

Nets vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges collected 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale posted 8.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists last season, shooting 38.6% from the field and 38.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Dennis Smith Jr. put up 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 41.2% from the field.

Ben Simmons collected 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posted 30.1 points, 8.8 boards and 4.6 assists last season. He also drained 46.6% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game (sixth in league).

Last season, Jaylen Brown recorded an average of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Kristaps Porzingis put up 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also made 49.8% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Jrue Holiday recorded 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists. He sank 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

Derrick White recorded 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Nets vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Celtics Nets 117.9 Points Avg. 113.4 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 47.5% Field Goal % 48.7% 37.6% Three Point % 37.8%

