Nets vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) are heavy underdogs (-10.5) as they look to build on a three-game road win streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (5-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.
Nets vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-10.5
|224.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played five games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Brooklyn's contests this season is 230.1, 5.6 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Brooklyn has put together a 7-1-0 record against the spread.
- The Nets have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +400.
- Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nets vs Celtics Additional Info
Nets vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|4
|57.1%
|120.6
|236
|108.6
|223.4
|226.4
|Nets
|5
|62.5%
|115.4
|236
|114.8
|223.4
|226.6
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has performed better against the spread away (4-0-0) than at home (3-1-0) this year.
- The Nets' 115.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 108.6 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.6 points, Brooklyn is 6-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
Nets vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|7-1
|0-0
|5-3
|Celtics
|4-3
|2-0
|5-2
Nets vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Nets
|Celtics
|115.4
|120.6
|11
|3
|6-1
|3-1
|3-4
|4-0
|114.8
|108.6
|18
|9
|4-0
|4-3
|3-1
|5-2
