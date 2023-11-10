The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) are heavy underdogs (-10.5) as they look to build on a three-game road win streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (5-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.

Nets vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -10.5 224.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played five games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Brooklyn's contests this season is 230.1, 5.6 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Brooklyn has put together a 7-1-0 record against the spread.

The Nets have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +400.

Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nets vs Celtics Additional Info

Nets vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 4 57.1% 120.6 236 108.6 223.4 226.4 Nets 5 62.5% 115.4 236 114.8 223.4 226.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread away (4-0-0) than at home (3-1-0) this year.

The Nets' 115.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 108.6 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.6 points, Brooklyn is 6-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

Nets vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Nets and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 7-1 0-0 5-3 Celtics 4-3 2-0 5-2

Nets vs. Celtics Point Insights

Nets Celtics 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 120.6 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 6-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 3-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 114.8 Points Allowed (PG) 108.6 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-3 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-2

