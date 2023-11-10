The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report, including Ben Simmons, as they prepare for a Friday, November 10 game against the Boston Celtics (5-2) at TD Garden, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Nets head into this contest on the heels of a 100-93 win over the Clippers on Wednesday. In the Nets' win, Lonnie Walker IV led the team with 21 points (adding one rebound and zero assists).

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nicolas Claxton C Questionable Ankle 7 7 4 Cameron Johnson PF Questionable Calf 12 5 3 Ben Simmons PG Questionable Hip 8.3 10 8.3

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Neemias Queta: Questionable (Foot)

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

Watch this game on Fubo

