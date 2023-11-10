The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (5-2) on November 10, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Nets.

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Nets vs Celtics Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44%).

Brooklyn is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Nets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

The Nets' 115.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 108.6 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nets are not as good offensively, scoring 113 points per game, compared to 117.8 on the road. It's the same story defensively, giving up 115 points per game at home, compared to 114.5 on the road.

In 2023-24 Brooklyn is giving up 0.5 more points per game at home (115) than on the road (114.5).

This season the Nets are collecting fewer assists at home (24 per game) than on the road (28.5).

Nets Injuries