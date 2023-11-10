The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jayson Tatum and others in this matchup.

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Nets vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +108)

The 24.5-point prop bet for Mikal Bridges on Friday is 3.8 higher than his season scoring average (20.7).

He has collected 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Bridges has collected 3.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Tatum has averaged 29.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points more than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

The 21.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 3.2 less than his season scoring average.

He has collected six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Brown has averaged 2.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He makes 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

