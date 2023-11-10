The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jayson Tatum and others in this matchup.

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Nets vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +108)
  • The 24.5-point prop bet for Mikal Bridges on Friday is 3.8 higher than his season scoring average (20.7).
  • He has collected 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Bridges has collected 3.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
  • He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +118)
  • Tatum has averaged 29.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points more than Friday's points prop total.
  • He has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
  • Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props
  • The 21.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 3.2 less than his season scoring average.
  • He has collected six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Brown has averaged 2.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.
  • He makes 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

