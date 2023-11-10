Top Player Prop Bets for Nets vs. Celtics on November 10, 2023
The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jayson Tatum and others in this matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Nets vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nets vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Nets Injury Report
|Celtics vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Nets Prediction
|Celtics vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Get Thomas gear at Fanatics!
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: +118)
|2.5 (Over: +108)
- The 24.5-point prop bet for Mikal Bridges on Friday is 3.8 higher than his season scoring average (20.7).
- He has collected 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
- Bridges has collected 3.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
- He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: -130)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|3.5 (Over: +118)
- Tatum has averaged 29.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points more than Friday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
- Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Jaylen Brown Props
- The 21.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 3.2 less than his season scoring average.
- He has collected six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
- Brown has averaged 2.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.
- He makes 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.