New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Orange County, New York this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Chester Academy High School at James I. O'Neill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Lady Of Lourdes High School at Cornwall Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Middletown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Newburgh Free Academy at Middletown Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Newburgh, NY
- Conference: Orange County 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
