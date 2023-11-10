Royce O'Neale and the Brooklyn Nets take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 8, O'Neale produced 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 100-93 win versus the Clippers.

With prop bets available for O'Neale, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the league last season, giving up 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics conceded 44 rebounds on average last year, 18th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics conceded 23.1 per game last year, ranking them second in the league.

The Celtics allowed 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest last season, fifth in the league in that category.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 37 6 4 3 2 1 1

