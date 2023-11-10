Spencer Dinwiddie plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time on the court, a 100-93 win over the Clippers, Dinwiddie tallied seven points and four assists.

In this article we will break down Dinwiddie's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-120)

Over 13.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-120)

Over 3.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (+108)

Over 7.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the league defensively last year, giving up 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics gave up 44 rebounds on average last year, 18th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Celtics were ranked second in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 23.1 per game.

On defense, the Celtics gave up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, fifth in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 35 19 6 6 3 0 0

