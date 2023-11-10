Friday's game features the St. John's Red Storm (1-0) and the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) facing off at OceanFirst Bank Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 59-57 victory for St. John's (NY) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Red Storm enter this game on the heels of an 81-44 victory against LIU on Monday.

St. John's (NY) vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

St. John's (NY) vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 59, Monmouth 57

Other Big East Predictions

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Storm averaged 65.3 points per game last season (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per outing (59th in college basketball). They had a +183 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

In conference action, St. John's (NY) averaged fewer points (63.1 per game) than it did overall (65.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Red Storm scored 68.4 points per game last season. Away, they scored 62.4.

In 2022-23, St. John's (NY) conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (57.8) than away (62.1).

