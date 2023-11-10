The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5), on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center, will try to turn around a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Phoenix Suns (4-4). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Lakers matchup.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Suns average 112.5 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 111 per outing (12th in the NBA). They have a +12 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Lakers have been outscored by 7.3 points per game (posting 109 points per game, 23rd in league, while giving up 116.3 per contest, 22nd in NBA) and have a -58 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 221.5 points per game, one fewer point than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 227.3 points per game combined, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Los Angeles has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this year.

Suns and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +325 - Lakers +1600 +900 -

