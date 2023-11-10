Friday's contest between the Syracuse Orange (1-0) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) at JMA Wireless Dome has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 59-42 and heavily favors Syracuse to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Orange secured a 75-41 win over Lafayette.

Syracuse vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

Syracuse vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 59, Cent. Conn. St. 42

Syracuse Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Orange outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game last season, with a +209 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.2 points per game (37th in college basketball) and gave up 67.9 per outing (272nd in college basketball).

Syracuse's offense was less productive in ACC matchups last year, tallying 71.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 74.2 PPG.

The Orange averaged 77.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.

Syracuse surrendered 63.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.9 on the road.

