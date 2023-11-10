Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Tioga County, New York? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Tioga County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Delaware Academy High School at Tioga Senior High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 10

5:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Johnson City, NY

Johnson City, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Chenango Forks High School at Waverly Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11

12:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Vestal, NY

Vestal, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Owego Free Academy at Maine-Endwell High School