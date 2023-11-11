The Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) go up against the Columbia Lions (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

The Great Danes' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Lions given up to their opponents (45.7%).

Albany (NY) put together a 6-3 straight up record in games it shot above 45.7% from the field.

The Great Danes were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 162nd.

The Great Danes' 67.3 points per game last year were 8.5 fewer points than the 75.8 the Lions gave up to opponents.

Albany (NY) put together a 6-2 record last season in games it scored more than 75.8 points.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison

Albany (NY) scored 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.

At home, the Great Danes allowed 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.9.

Albany (NY) made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule