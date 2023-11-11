The Columbia Lions (0-1) hit the court against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Columbia vs. Albany (NY) matchup.

Albany (NY) vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

ESPN+

Albany (NY) vs. Columbia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Albany (NY) vs. Columbia Betting Trends (2022-23)

Albany (NY) won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last year, the Great Danes had an ATS record of 7-12.

Columbia went 10-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 11 Lions games hit the over.

