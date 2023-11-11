Saturday's game that pits the Columbia Lions (0-1) versus the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 78-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Columbia, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 11.

There is no line set for the game.

Albany (NY) vs. Columbia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Albany (NY) vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 78, Albany (NY) 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. Columbia

Computer Predicted Spread: Columbia (-5.0)

Columbia (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

With 67.3 points per game on offense, Albany (NY) ranked 292nd in the country last season. At the other end of the court, it allowed 75.2 points per contest, which ranked 316th in college basketball.

The Great Danes ranked 266th in the country with 30.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 148th with 30.7 rebounds allowed per game.

Albany (NY) averaged 11.7 assists per game, which ranked them 289th in college basketball.

The Great Danes averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (224th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

The Great Danes ranked 149th in the nation with 7.6 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 259th with a 32.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Albany (NY) was 82nd in college basketball with 6.5 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with a 35.2% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Albany (NY) attempted 33.2 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 58.7% of the shots it attempted (and 67.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.4 three-pointers per contest, which were 41.3% of its shots (and 32.6% of the team's buckets).

