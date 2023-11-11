Based on our computer projection model, the Albany (NY) Great Danes will beat the Stony Brook Seawolves when the two teams come together at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which starts at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-32.5) 51.3 Albany (NY) 42, Stony Brook 9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover six times.

Great Danes games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last year.

Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)

The Seawolves have posted one win against the spread this year.

This year, four of the Seawolves' six games have gone over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Great Danes vs. Seawolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stony Brook 14.7 39.3 13.3 32.0 15.8 45.2 Albany (NY) 27.6 18.6 31.0 10.3 25.3 24.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.