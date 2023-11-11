Albany (NY) vs. Columbia November 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Columbia Lions (0-1) meet the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Albany (NY) vs. Columbia Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Columbia Top Players (2022-23)
- Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Avery Brown: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zinou Bedri: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Noland: 6.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blair Thompson: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Albany (NY) vs. Columbia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Columbia Rank
|Columbia AVG
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Albany (NY) Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|67.3
|292nd
|324th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|316th
|248th
|30.7
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
