The Columbia Lions (0-1) host the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Albany (NY) vs. Columbia Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Great Danes Betting Records & Stats

Last season 17 of Albany (NY)'s games went over the point total.

The Great Danes had eight wins in 31 games against the spread last year.

Columbia (10-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 43.5% of the time, 10.2% more often than Albany (NY) (8-16-0) last year.

Albany (NY) vs. Columbia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Columbia 67.8 135.1 75.8 151 142.0 Albany (NY) 67.3 135.1 75.2 151 137.5

Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends

The Great Danes averaged 8.5 fewer points per game last year (67.3) than the Lions allowed their opponents to score (75.8).

Albany (NY) put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.8 points.

Albany (NY) vs. Columbia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Columbia 10-13-0 11-12-0 Albany (NY) 8-16-0 17-7-0

Albany (NY) vs. Columbia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Columbia Albany (NY) 6-9 Home Record 5-6 1-13 Away Record 2-16 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 2-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 65.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.