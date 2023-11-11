The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-9) hit the road for a CAA showdown against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook sports the 89th-ranked offense this year (319.4 yards per game), and have been less effective defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 475.2 yards allowed per game. Albany (NY) has been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 18.6 points per game (10th-best). On offense, it ranks 46th by accumulating 27.6 points per game.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on FloSports.

Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook Key Statistics

Albany (NY) Stony Brook 363 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.4 (86th) 308.1 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 475.2 (125th) 123.1 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.1 (107th) 239.9 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.3 (55th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has recored 2,377 passing yards, or 237.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.9% of his passes and has tossed 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Griffin Woodell is his team's leading rusher with 97 carries for 508 yards, or 50.8 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well. Woodell has also chipped in with 18 catches for 185 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Faysal Aden has collected 364 yards (on 88 carries) with two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton has racked up 625 receiving yards on 32 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Julian Hicks has caught 25 passes and compiled 529 receiving yards (52.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

Marqeese Dietz has racked up 422 reciving yards (42.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has 1,715 yards passing for Stony Brook, completing 54.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

Roland Dempster has 362 rushing yards on 76 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Ross Tallarico has carried the ball 43 times for 252 yards (28 per game).

Anthony Johnson's leads his squad with 660 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 53 receptions (out of 62 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jayce Freeman has put together a 337-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes on 30 targets.

Jayden Cook's 32 grabs are good enough for 326 yards and four touchdowns.

