The Army Black Knights (3-6) square off against an FCS opponent, the Holy Cross Crusaders (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Michie Stadium.

Army has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 20th-worst with 20.4 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 46th in the FBS (23 points allowed per game). Holy Cross' offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the FCS with 474.6 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 397.1 total yards per game, which ranks 95th.

Army vs. Holy Cross Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Army vs. Holy Cross Key Statistics

Army Holy Cross 316.6 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.6 (4th) 364.8 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.1 (97th) 194.2 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.7 (3rd) 122.3 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.9 (50th) 20 (127th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily leads Army with 780 yards (86.7 ypg) on 49-of-99 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 644 rushing yards on 147 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Kanye Udoh has been handed the ball 77 times this year and racked up 401 yards (44.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston's team-high 266 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 20 targets) with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has grabbed 17 passes while averaging 27.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Casey Reynolds has a total of 136 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws.

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has been a dual threat for Holy Cross this season. He has 1,444 passing yards (160.4 per game) while completing 61.9% of his passes. He's tossed 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 911 yards (101.2 ypg) on 122 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Fuller, has carried the ball 151 times for 1,026 yards (114 per game) with 18 touchdowns.

Jalen Coker leads his squad with 880 receiving yards on 46 receptions with 13 touchdowns.

Justin Shorter has 30 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 369 yards (41 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tyler Purdy's 12 grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 146 yards (16.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

