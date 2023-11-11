The Army Black Knights (3-6) are favored, by 11.5 points, facing the FCS Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Army vs. Holy Cross matchup in this article.

Army vs. Holy Cross Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Army vs. Holy Cross Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Army Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Army (-11.5) 56.5 -450 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Army (-11.5) 55.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Army vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends

Army has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Holy Cross has won two games against the spread this season.

