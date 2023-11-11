The Army Black Knights (3-6) host the FCS Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights are favored by 11.5 points in the outing. The contest has an over/under of 56.5 points.

While Army ranks 60th in total defense with 364.8 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 17th-worst (316.6 yards per game). Holy Cross' defense ranks 95th in the FCS with 397.1 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks fourth-best by putting up 474.6 total yards per game.

Army vs. Holy Cross Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Army vs Holy Cross Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Army -11.5 -115 -115 56.5 -115 -115 -450 +310

Army Recent Performance

The Black Knights have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, averaging 269.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-107-worst). They've been better on defense, giving up 393.7 total yards per contest (82nd).

Over the last three games, the Black Knights rank -110-worst in scoring offense (12.3 points per game) and -26-worst in scoring defense (28.7 points per game allowed).

Army has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, putting up 80.0 passing yards per game over that stretch (-125-worst). It has been better on the other side of the ball, ceding 198.0 passing yards per game (97th-ranked).

Although the Black Knights rank -80-worst in run defense over the last three contests (195.7 rushing yards surrendered), they've been more competent on offense with 189.3 rushing yards per game (54th-ranked).

In their last three contests, the Black Knights have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Army has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Army Betting Records & Stats

Army has posted a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Army's eight games with a set total.

Army has been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've lost all of those games.

Army has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

The Black Knights have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily leads Army with 780 yards (86.7 ypg) on 49-of-99 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 644 rushing yards on 147 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Kanye Udoh has piled up 401 yards on 77 attempts, scoring one time.

Isaiah Alston's leads his squad with 266 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine catches (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Noah Short has caught 17 passes while averaging 27.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Casey Reynolds' 12 receptions are good enough for 136 yards.

Jimmy Ciarlo paces the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

Army's top-tackler, Leo Lowin, has 53 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Bo Nicolas-Paul has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 18 tackles and three passes defended.

