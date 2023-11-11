Saturday's game at Chartway Arena has the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) going head to head against the Buffalo Bulls (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on November 11. Our computer prediction projects a 68-61 win for Old Dominion, who are favored by our model.

The Bulls' last contest on Monday ended in a 69-60 victory against Canisius.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Buffalo vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buffalo vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 68, Buffalo 61

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Buffalo Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulls scored 65.1 points per game last season (176th in college basketball) and allowed 65.4 (209th in college basketball) for a -7 scoring differential overall.

In MAC games, Buffalo averaged 1.7 more points (66.8) than overall (65.1) in 2022-23.

The Bulls put up more points at home (65.7 per game) than on the road (63.9) last season.

In 2022-23, Buffalo allowed 1.8 fewer points per game at home (64.1) than away (65.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.