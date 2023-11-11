The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) play the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Buffalo vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • The Bulls shot 45.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 42% the Jaguars' opponents shot last season.
  • Buffalo put together a 12-9 straight up record in games it shot better than 42% from the field.
  • The Jaguars ranked 345th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulls ranked 60th.
  • The Bulls' 77.5 points per game last year were 12.3 more points than the 65.2 the Jaguars gave up.
  • When it scored more than 65.2 points last season, Buffalo went 14-9.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Buffalo scored 7.6 more points per game at home (82.2) than on the road (74.6).
  • The Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.
  • At home, Buffalo knocked down 8 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson L 92-86 Alumni Arena
11/11/2023 South Alabama - Alumni Arena
11/15/2023 Roberts Wesleyan - Alumni Arena
11/20/2023 Hofstra - Hertz Arena

