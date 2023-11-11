How to Watch Buffalo vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) play the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Buffalo vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Buffalo Stats Insights
- The Bulls shot 45.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 42% the Jaguars' opponents shot last season.
- Buffalo put together a 12-9 straight up record in games it shot better than 42% from the field.
- The Jaguars ranked 345th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulls ranked 60th.
- The Bulls' 77.5 points per game last year were 12.3 more points than the 65.2 the Jaguars gave up.
- When it scored more than 65.2 points last season, Buffalo went 14-9.
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Buffalo scored 7.6 more points per game at home (82.2) than on the road (74.6).
- The Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.
- At home, Buffalo knocked down 8 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|L 92-86
|Alumni Arena
|11/11/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Alumni Arena
|11/15/2023
|Roberts Wesleyan
|-
|Alumni Arena
|11/20/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Hertz Arena
