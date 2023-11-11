The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) play the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Buffalo vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Buffalo Stats Insights

The Bulls shot 45.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 42% the Jaguars' opponents shot last season.

Buffalo put together a 12-9 straight up record in games it shot better than 42% from the field.

The Jaguars ranked 345th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulls ranked 60th.

The Bulls' 77.5 points per game last year were 12.3 more points than the 65.2 the Jaguars gave up.

When it scored more than 65.2 points last season, Buffalo went 14-9.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Buffalo scored 7.6 more points per game at home (82.2) than on the road (74.6).

The Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.

At home, Buffalo knocked down 8 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule