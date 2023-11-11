The South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the South Alabama vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Buffalo vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-1.5) 146.5 -114 -105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Buffalo vs. South Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

Buffalo covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

The Bulls had an ATS record of 8-10 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season.

South Alabama put together a 21-11-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 16 Jaguars games last season hit the over.

