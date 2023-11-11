Saturday's game at Alumni Arena has the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) matching up with the Buffalo Bulls (0-1) at 2:00 PM (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a victory for South Alabama by a score of 74-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Buffalo vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buffalo vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 74, Buffalo 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Buffalo vs. South Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: South Alabama (-3.5)

South Alabama (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Buffalo Performance Insights

Buffalo was 45th in college basketball in points scored (77.5 per game) last season and 12th-worst in points conceded (77.7).

Last year, the Bulls were 35th in the country in rebounds (34.8 per game) and 217th in rebounds conceded (31.7).

At 14.7 assists per game last season, Buffalo was 62nd in the country.

The Bulls were 219th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%) last year.

Last season, Buffalo was 230th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and 264th in defensive 3-point percentage (35%).

The Bulls attempted 34.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 24.7% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 65.2% of their shots, with 75.3% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.